7:55 a.m. A Kalispell resident requested extra patrols in their neighborhood because someone keeps “spinning brodies” every night.

8:15 a.m. A couple of horses were running wild down Hilltop Road in Columbia Falls.

8:47 a.m. A dog barks morning, noon and night in Columbia Falls.

9:53 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported seeing a huge wild cat in her neighborhood. She said she watched it for about 40 minutes before calling 911. At the time of the call, the cat was taking a nap.

10:21 a.m. A man was smoking cigarettes in high grass. A passerby was concerned that he might spark yet another wildfire.

10:36 a.m. A dog named Raymond has been barking for at least a week in a Kalispell neighborhood. Based on the number of complaints, it’s clear that everybody does not love Raymond.

1:07 p.m. A Kalispell woman wanted all the local “bum camps” to be cleaned up.

1:28 p.m. Three people with a broken-down car were having a smoke while trying to figure out what to do about their automotive predicament. A passerby was concerned that they were going to start a wildfire.

1:29 p.m. A Kalispell woman’s boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend has been giving her trouble.

1:41 p.m. A man in Kila reported seeing two other men who “didn’t look right” walking down the road.

2:47 p.m. A Kalispell man accused another man of stealing his hay.

5:13 p.m. A Bigfork business owner called 911 after someone found a bag of drugs in the parking lot. Now there were three guys in the parking lot looking for something. The business owner assumed it was the drugs.

6:08 p.m. A dog was running loose in Lakeside.

8:22 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that the person he sold his racecar to was now refusing to pay for it.

10:32 p.m. A Kalispell resident said someone was shinning a spotlight at his cows in his pasture. Upon further investigation, it turned out that the spotlighters were just checking out a bear that was also in the pasture.

