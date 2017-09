When: Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.

Where: Craggy Range Bar & Grill, Whitefish

More info: bigmtncommercial.org

The Big Mountain Commercial Association is hosting the “Big Ski Chair Affair.” This fundraiser features 10 ski chairs from Whitefish Mountain Resort that have been individually decorated by various local artists. The chairs will be auctioned off and proceeds will help fund the summer Glacier Park Express, which provides transportation from Whitefish to Glacier National Park.

