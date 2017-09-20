Auction to Raise Funds for Victims of Caribou Fire

A live auction will be held this Saturday to benefit people who lost homes to a massive wildfire in Lincoln County earlier this month.

Organizers are hoping to raise more than $100,000 for those impacted by the Caribou Fire that swept into the small Northwest Montana town of West Kootenai on Sept. 2, destroying 40 structures, including 10 homes.

The event is being held at the Frontier Bar and Grill in Rexford on Sept. 23 and starts at 6 p.m. There will be two auctioneers selling hundreds of donated items, from quilts to furniture.

For more information, call Lincoln County High School Principal Joel Graves at (406) 560-4429.

