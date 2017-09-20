Border Patrol Arrests Men at Washington State Crossing

BLAINE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say officers arrested two wanted men at the border crossing in Blaine, Washington.

The Bellingham Herald reported Tuesday (https://goo.gl/8nT1Vu ) that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested the men at the Peace Arch border crossing last Wednesday.

After checking their names in the National Crime Information Center, officers say they learned that 70-year-old Roy Sinclair, of Ronan, Montana, had a warrant from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Polson, Montana, for an assault with a weapon charge.

Sinclair was detained and taken to a Bellingham jail. Records show Sinclair was released, but it was unclear whether he had been extradited to Montana.

The same day, officers ran 48-year-old Elmer Cross’s name through the database and found out Cross had a warrant out of Tumwater issued by the Washington State Department of Corrections. Cross was detained and also taken to jail.

Comments

comments