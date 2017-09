When: Saturday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 pm

Where: The Diamond B Ranch, Kalispell

More info: flatheadlandtrust.org

This annual music and barbecue feast benefits the Flathead Land Trust, which is dedicated to protecting northwest Montana’s landscape through community-based conservation. The Acousticals will play original bluegrass music, and Piggyback BBQ will be serving up locally raised cuisine. Tickets are $75.

