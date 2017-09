When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m.

Where: Fritz Corn Maze, Kalispell

More info: fritzcornmaze.weebly.com

This community and 4-H event invites local residents to practice their hillbilly skills while raising money for wildfire victims. Activities include wheelbarrow races, sack races, cherry seed splitting, a pumpkin slingshot, a hillbilly scavenger hunt, a hillbilly course, and the hillbilly costume contest. Join in on this brand new opportunity to harness your inner hillbilly. $5 entrance fee.

