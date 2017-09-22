Frenchtown Resident Denies March 2013 Double Homicide

MISSOULA — A 51-year-old Frenchtown resident has pleaded not guilty to killing two people in March 2013.

The Missoulian reports Caressa Hardy was arraigned Thursday on two counts of deliberate homicide in the deaths of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco.

Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said despite a search of the property northwest of Frenchtown where the victims had been living — and where Hardy was arrested — their remains have not been located.

Pabst said she believes there’s enough evidence to prove they were killed.

A woman who lived at the home told investigators she saw Hardy shoot both men and burn evidence outside.

Hardy remains in custody with bail set at $2 million.

Comments

comments