Self-Defense Being Investigated in Pablo Shooting Death

RONAN — A suspect in the shooting death of a man in northwestern Montana has been released from jail while law enforcement officers investigate whether the shooting was a case of self-defense.

The 28-year-old Pablo man was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide for the Sept. 16 death of 34-year-old Johnny McKeever. The shooting occurred outside the suspect’s house south of Pablo.

Lake County Attorney Steve Eschenbacher tells the Missoulian that investigators are looking at the possibility that the suspect may have shot McKeever in self-defense.

McKeever’s body was taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Comments

comments