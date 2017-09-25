Former State Sen. Dorothy Eck of Bozeman Has Died at Age 93

BOZEMAN — Dorothy Eck, who helped draft Montana’s Constitution and later served two decades in the state Senate, has died in Bozeman. She was 93.

Diana Eck told the Montana Democratic Party that her mother died Saturday.

Eck got her first taste of politics as a lobbyist for the League of Women Voters in 1967.

She fought for the public’s right to know in helping draft a new state constitution in 1972 and worked on Democratic Gov. Tom Judge’s staff for about four years. She served in the state Senate for 20 years, advocating for children, health and mental health services, the poor and the environment.

Ten years ago, Eck told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that politics is a matter of trying to persuade people and that she’d always been good at that.

Comments

comments