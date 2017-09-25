Verizon Will Keep Serving Eastern Montana Customers For Now

MISSOULA — Verizon says it will give hundreds of rural customers in eastern Montana more time to switch plans or find a new provider after members of the state’s Congressional delegation objected to the company’s plans to end services.

Company spokeswoman Meagan Dorsch said rural customers in dozens of small towns will have until Dec. 1 to switch plans or providers.

Verizon had sent letters more than 900 eastern Montana customers in recent weeks letting them know their service would be terminated after Oct. 17.

The company said the costs of data roaming in parts of eastern Montana were exceeding the amount some customers paid under their monthly plans.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte had asked Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam to continue the services.

