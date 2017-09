When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Hockaday Museum of Art, Kalispell

More info: hockadaymuseum.org

Thirty renowned artists spent time painting outdoors in Glacier National Park and the Flathead and Swan valleys. Their works will be on display and offered for sale at fixed prices. Some of those works then be on display in the museum from Oct. 3 to Dec. 2. Admission to the Sept. 30 party is free.

