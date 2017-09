A cairn marks the summit of Mt. Aeneas in the Jewel Basin on July 13, 2014. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Meet at the Foys Lake north lot

More info: stateparks.mt.gov/lone-pine

Participate in National Public Lands Day and on projects at Lone Pine State Park and Foys to Blacktail. Projects will focus on a variety of land improvement goals. No experience is necessary. This is an opportunity to learn a new skill or to network with like-minded people in your community. Lunch will be provided afterward. Just bring a water bottle and sturdy shoes.

Comments

comments