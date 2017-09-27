HomeGoods Opening in kalispell on Oct. 15

The latest business in the Spring Prairie development near Kidsports Complex is opening in the coming weeks.

HomeGoods, a new retail chain store that sells discount home furnishings, will celebrate its grand opening on Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store, located at 2280 Highway 93 North, is next to Hobby Lobby and a new lineup of other stores that are opening in the coming months, such as Harbor Freight Tools, a chain store that sells discounted tools and equipment. Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill opened last month near the new businesses. Additional development sites remain up for grabs.

Up north, the new Ford dealership is in the final months of development in the Kalispell North Town Center. The $8.4 million dealership is scheduled for a grand opening in late November.

