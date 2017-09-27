Parent of the Year

7:04 a.m. A Kalispell man said there was an injured deer on his lawn. He said if law enforcement was too busy to take care of it, he would gladly finish the animal off himself.

7:56 a.m. Some tourists got lost trying to get to Glacier Park.

8:59 p.m. A Kalispell woman said the dog that killed her cat earlier this year was following her on her morning walk.

10:44 p.m. A Columbia Falls man was “very” upset about people driving four-wheelers up his private road.

11:59 p.m. The four-wheelers were back.

2:52 p.m. A Lakeside resident was pretty ticked off that a log truck was slowly driving through town.

3:21 p.m. A Kalispell man said his neighbor’s dogs keep jumping on his lawn.

7:47 p.m. A Kalispell woman had questions about whether it was OK for her dog to chase deer around the neighborhood.

7:49 p.m. A pizza delivery guy was told that he needed to “slow his punk [expletive] down.”

9:53 p.m. A Marion woman left her baby in her car while she went into the local pub for a few drinks.

