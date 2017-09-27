State Superintendent Candidate Named Teacher of the Year

BILLINGS — A Helena woman who ran for superintendent of public instruction has been named Montana’s teacher of the year.

Melissa Romano, a fourth-grade teacher at Four Georgians Elementary, will be honored during the MEA-MFT Educator’s Conference on Oct. 19 in Missoula. She also will be nominated for the National Teacher of the Year honor given by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

The Billings Gazette reports Romano shares math lessons on a national platform and has worked as a science master teacher for the company, Better Lesson.

Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, who defeated Romano in the November 2016 election, announced last month that her office would begin administering the Montana Teacher of the Year program, which has been run by The Montana Professional Teaching Foundation for the past 22 years. State education agencies in 46 states oversee their teacher of the year programs.

