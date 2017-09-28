Blowgun in the Bushes

6:48 a.m. Someone walking along the river pocket dialed 911.

8:01 a.m. A Kalispell woman called police because a local mechanic was charging her even though he didn’t do any work on her car. She said the mechanic told her that he wouldn’t release her car until he was paid.

8:23 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he saw a Jeep with California plates and gas cans on top of the vehicle. He decided to alert law enforcement because the car’s occupants looked “out of place” even though they hadn’t committed any crime.

8:34 a.m. Two dogs were running around and growling at people in a Kalispell neighborhood.

8:58 a.m. License plates were stolen.

9:23 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he left his power drill outside overnight and now it was gone.

10:47 a.m. A blowgun and blow darts were discovered in the bushes.

11:29 a.m. A Seeley Lake woman called authorities in Flathead County to report that she was constantly getting prank calls. The dispatcher suggested that she block the number that the prank calls were coming from. The dispatcher also noted that since the woman doesn’t live in Flathead County, it really isn’t their problem.

