Hungry Horse Town Mascot Vandalized

The Hungry Horse mascot was vandalized earlier this week. Courtesy Photo.

A small statue of Hungry Horse’s namesake was vandalized earlier this week.

The small concrete horse has been a fixture in the community since the 1950s and has been on display at a park along U.S. Highway 2 since 2012.

Earlier this week, locals discovered that the little horse’s ears had been broken off. Anyone with information about who might have vandalized the statue is encouraged to call the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Artist Morris Blake originally designed the Hungry Horse statue in the 1940s and a concrete version was erected at the Hungry Horse Corral in the 1950s.

Locals plan to repair the horse’s ears in the coming days.

