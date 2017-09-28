National Bison Range Roundup Postponed Due to Fire Danger

MOIESE — The annual bison roundup at the National Bison Range will happen a bit later than usual this year, and will have less public access.

The Missoulian reported Wednesday that this year’s big event was delayed due to an extended bout of high fire danger that kept employees from completing the maintenance work necessary to prepare for the annual roundup.

The roundup is set for the week of Oct. 16, and National Bison Range manager Jeff King says it won’t have any of the public activities that people are used to seeing. He says people are still welcome to watch, but there won’t be any school groups there.

The roundup gathers the herd scattered across about 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) so biologists can accomplish annual monitoring work.

Comments

comments