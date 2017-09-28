Rating Improves for Montana VA Health Care System

The Montana VA had received a 1-star rating in January for VA facilities in the lowest (fifth) quintile. The rating, which ranges from one to five, was done through the VA’s Strategic Analytics and Improved Learning Value Model and applies to the health care system throughout the state.

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester says he is “proud of the men and women at VA Montana who work hard to deliver for our veterans.”

The report shows the Montana VA Health Care System saw improvement in five areas: Mental health continuity of care, health care associated infections, in-hospital complications, utilization management admissions and continued stays, and overall rating of hospital.