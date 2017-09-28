Senate Candidate Cited Over Hunting License Purchase

BOZEMAN — A U.S. Senate candidate has been cited by Montana wildlife officials for purchasing resident hunting and fishing licenses while not meeting the state’s residency requirements.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Troy Downing of Big Sky has pleaded not guilty to the seven misdemeanor citations.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokeswoman Andrea Jones confirmed the citations, which were first reported by Bozeman blogger Kathryn QannaYahu.

The citations allege Downing illegally bought resident licenses in five years, illegally loaned an elk license and helped his son obtain 2015 Montana resident license.

A person must live in Montana for 180 days prior to buying a resident license.

Downing, the CEO of a California company that owns self-storage facilities in five states, is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

His attorney did not return a phone call Thursday seeking comment.

