University of Montana Enrollment Drops, Freshman Class Rises

MISSOULA — The University of Montana announced that its overall enrollment dropped 4.5 percent compared to last fall, despite its freshman enrollment growing nearly 2 percent.

The Missoulian reported Wednesday that the university counts its total enrollment at 11,865, which officials say is a continued drop but one they predicted. The university states it has 1,292 freshmen students this year compared to 1,268 last year.

Tom Crady, vice president for enrollment management and student affairs, is pleased with the freshman enrollment, saying it’s a critical first step toward reversing the overall enrollment decline.

The university’s enrollment was a key topic of discussion for each of the four presidential finalists who visited campus earlier this month.

