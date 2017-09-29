News & Features

Montana State University’s Fall Enrollment Breaks Record

By ASSOCIATED PRESS //

BOZEMAN — Montana State University has broken its enrollment record for the 10th year in a row.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Thursday that the university’s fall enrollment of 16,703 students is up 2 percent and 263 students from last year.

MSU also has the largest number of students from Montana in its 124-year history, with 10,251 in-state students, who came from all 56 counties.

MSU President Waded Cruzado said the numbers mean that more students than ever have the opportunity to get a “life-changing education at MSU.”

Freshman enrollment, however, is down 4 percent at the university — which officials say is on purpose.

MSU spokesman Tracy Ellig says the university tapped the bakes on accepting freshman in order to moderate enrollment growth.

