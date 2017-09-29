S&K Aerospace Lands $559 Million Contract with Saudi Air Force

S&K Aerospace, a tribal company based in St. Ignatius, has won another large overseas contract with the U.S. Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Force.

The company, owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Indian Reservation, landed a $559 million contract to provide supply, maintenance and facility services for the Royal Saudi Air Force’s F-15 fighter fleet. The agreement was commissioned through the U.S. Air Force and is the latest major deal won by the Montana-based corporation.

“This is a huge win for the S&K Team and well deserved as many folks from across the enterprise contributed to the proposal effort and subsequent award,” Daryl Delamarter, S&K Aerospace senior vice president of business development, said in a statement. “We have been supporting the (Royal Saudi Air Force) for over 15 years and this contract will allow us to continue to expand our presence and operations In-Kingdom.”

S&K Aerospace has established a unique relationship with Saudi Arabia and has won multiple contracts over the years for supply-chain management of the country’s military force. The latest deal, expected to run through spring of 2023, will focus on one of the main fighter aircraft operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force, the F-15 Eagle.

“S&K is honored to have been selected for this contract and we look forward to the opportunity to continue to provide outstanding F-15 support to the Royal Saudi Air Force,” S&K Aerospace President Tony Amadeo said.

A year ago S&K Technologies celebrated its largest single contract in company history, a $4.2 billion deal with the U.S. Air Force. Founded in 1999, S&K Technologies is a corporation headquartered in Polson and owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes that encompasses five subsidiary companies, including S&K Aerospace. S&K Technologies employs more than 500 people, including roughly 50 in Polson and St. Ignatius on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

This latest contract will provide overseas support from S&K Aerospace’s office in Georgia as well as an office in Saudi Arabia. The Royal Saudi Air Force is in the process of replacing many of its aging military capabilities, and in 2010 it negotiated a $30-$60 billion arms package with the U.S. government to upgrade its force. S&K gained approval through a stringent vetting process to conduct business in “The Kingdom” in 2012 and is now in charge of facilitating parts and repair orders, as well as specialized engineering and technical services, with more than 90 foreign military customers.

S&K has been the primary contractor overseeing the U.S.-based program for the last six years, which has provided leverage for additional contracts, such as the latest.

“The F-15 is a critical weapons system for the (Royal Saudi Air Force) and this contract provides a wide range of logistics support for the aircraft,” Amadeo said. “We will work closely with our teammates, as well as our In-Kingdom partners to exceed contract requirements, while working towards Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

