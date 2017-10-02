Morley Places Third, Hill Fifth at Mountain West Meet

Bigfork's Bryn Morley. Best of Preps at Legends Stadium on May 31, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Bryn Morley earned third place at the Mountain West Classic cross country race in Missoula last weekend.

The Bigfork senior clocked 18:10.82 in a huge field of talented runners from across the Pacific Northwest. Glacier senior Annie Hill placed fifth, 18:30.81. Tiahna Vladic, the defending Class AA state champ from Billings Senior, won the 5K race in 17:44.63.

On the boys side, Flathead’s Ben Perrin placed 12th, clocking 16:17.33. Cooper West of Great Falls C.M. Russell won in 15:30.43.

Flathead’s Kaitlin Wride placed 18th, 19:25.43. The Flathead girls finished fifth as a team. Bozeman won with 42 points.

The Glacier boys placed sixth as a team with 340 points. The Flathead boys were seventh with 365 points.

The high school cross country season is winding down. The Glacier Invite is Oct. 11 at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell. The Western A Classic is Oct. 14 in Frenchtown. The all-class state meet is in Helena, Oct. 21.

