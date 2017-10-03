Festival of Flavors Events Support FVCC Scholarships

The fall semester is in full swing on the campus of Flathead Valley Community College, highlighted by of the signature events raising funds for student scholarships.

Festival of Flavors is in its 10th year as a multi-day fundraiser featuring local and regional foods, wine and brews at several different dining sites. The festivities kicked off Sept. 28 and run daily through Oct. 7 before concluding with the Grand Wine Tasting event at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell. The full list of events is available at fvcc.edu.

Proceeds from the festival support scholarships for FVCC students, and last year almost 200 additional scholarships were awarded to students due to the event.

The fall semester commenced last month and the latest enrollment figures were recently announced. FVCC had 2,256 students taking a variety of classes, only six fewer than last fall. In terms of students taking 12 or more credits, there were 1,349.8 full-time equivalent students, a decrease of 45.87 over last year.

