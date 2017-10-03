Gianforte Doesn’t Object to Release of Mug Shot

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, right, speaks in Kalispell alongside U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, left, and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. Beacon File Photo

BOZEMAN — An attorney for a Montana Congressman, who pleaded guilty to an election eve assault on a reporter, says he does not object to the release of his mug shot.

However, Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert believes mug shots are confidential criminal justice information and will not release U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte’s booking photo without a court order.

Seven news organizations, including The Associated Press, filed requests for the photo’s release.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports attorney Todd Whipple responded on Sept. 26 saying the Republican from Bozeman does not object to releasing the image.

Lambert has not filed his response, but says he does not object either. The issue is before District Judge Holly Brown. It’s not clear when she’ll rule.

The photo was taken on Aug. 25 when Gianforte was booked after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault.

