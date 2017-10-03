Rivals Sports Bar Opens in Kalispell

Rivals Sports Bar on U.S. Highway 2 in Kalispell on Sept. 25, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Kalispell has a new sports bar and casino open on the west side of town.

Rivals Bar and Casino celebrated its soft open recently with 20 beers on tap, wine and a full liquor license. There is also a casino. The restaurant, inside the former Tree Frog Tavern at 1250 Highway 2 West, also has a full menu. The bar is open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week and food is served from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Several televisions line the walls and NFL Sunday Ticket is available, showcasing a variety of football games.

An official grand opening date is yet to be announced.

