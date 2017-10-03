Spotlight Event: Bigfork Retro Film Festival

When: Thursday Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: Bigfork Center for Performing Arts

More info: bigforkfilmfestival.com

The Bigfork Retrospective Film Festival is bringing 13 films from 50 years of film, ranging from The Godfather to The Wizard of Oz. Two guest speakers will be joining the festival: Jerry Molen, a producer of the award-winning Schindler’s List, as well as Peter Ford, the son of Glenn Ford, who created the film Interrupted Melody. Tickets are $5 each or $35 for an all-access pass. Check out the schedule at bigforkfilmfestival.com.

