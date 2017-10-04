Explore: First Friday Scavenger Hunt

First Friday strolls in downtown Kalispell are already a good time, with businesses opening their doors to the evening public for fun, conversation and usually some good deals.

On Oct. 6, Kalispell downtown businesses will add a little extra fun to the night, with the first-ever Find It Win! First Friday scavenger hunt. Participating businesses will be marked with a Find It Win! banner in their windows; other businesses not playing in the hunt will be open for shopping and socializing as well.

Participants will search for objects at various store locations downtown, and once found, will have the store staff sign off on the hunt form. Those who complete the hunt will be eligible for a drawing for an $80 gift card to spend at a business participating in the scavenger hunt.

Those businesses include: First Choice Décor; Flowers by Hansen; Imagination Station; Montana Marie; Paint Metal and Mud Gallery; Sassafras; The Bookshelf; and Wheeler’s Jewelry.

Bestow Heart and Home, Brix Bottleshop, and Montana Modern Art will also be open for First Friday.

Comments

comments