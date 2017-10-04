Grizzly Bears Seeking Food in Choteau

GREAT FALLS — Montana wildlife managers have captured a grizzly bear south of Choteau that had been eating fruit near homes and are looking for a second bear that has been looking for food in the town.

State Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials say a 3-and-a-half-year-old, sub-adult male bear, weighing 399 pounds, and was captured Monday night just south of Choteau.

It had been feeding on buffalo berries along the Teton River, but moved into the edge of the town to eat plums and apples in yards.

The bear will be relocated far north on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest along the Continental Divide.

The second bear the agency is trying to trap has been feasting on apples in yards in Choteau.

