Montana Gets $900K to Continue Sexual Assault Kit Initiative

HELENA — Montana Attorney General Tim Fox says the state will receive more than $900,000 in federal money to extend its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative through 2020.

KTVH-TV reports Fox announced on Monday that the money will go toward a program started two years ago to examine why more than 1,000 evidence kits from potential sexual assaults around the state have never been analyzed.

Fox said the money will help fund a training coordinator, a victim advocate and a cold case investigator for sexual assault cases. The new grant comes in addition to $2 million in federal money the state received last year.

Fox said more than 225 of the 1,140 untested kits have been sent to a private laboratory outside the state. The results from those kits could be available in the next few weeks.

