Suspects Plead Not Guilty to Montana Double Slaying

MISSOULA — A man and woman have pleaded not guilty in the death of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in a Montana residence.

Augustus Standingrock and Tiffanie Pierce entered the pleas Wednesday in Missoula County District Court to charges of deliberate homicide and accountability for deliberate homicide.

The Missoulian reports that County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the case, saying her interpretation of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision is that Montana’s mechanism for executions is illegal.

On Aug. 17, police found the bodies of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles, both of Missoula, in plastic tubs filled with chemicals in the basement. They also found knives and an ax covered in blood and human tissue.

