Crews Restoring Power to 9,000 Customers After Snowstorm

GREAT FALLS — NorthWestern Energy crews are hard at work to restore power to 9,000 northern Montana customers who were put in the dark by a large snowstorm.

The Great Falls Tribune reports 27 crews fanned out over a 90-mile (145-kilometer) stretch from Havre to Malta. NorthWestern spokesman Butch Larcombe said that as of Wednesday afternoon, power had been restored to 7,750 customers, leaving 1,250 still without power.

Larcombe said the worry now is that high weekend winds could cause trees already weakened by wet heavy snow to come crashing down.

Larcombe said more than 300 power poles are down in the impacted area.

The snowstorm hit northern Montana’s Hi-Line on Monday and Tuesday.

