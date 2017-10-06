High School Football Roundup: Big Sky Runs Away from Flathead

Levi Janacaro and the Big Sky Eagles were too much for the Flathead Braves in a Thursday night Class AA football showdown in Missoula.

Janacaro rushed 24 times for 266 yards and three touchdowns and Big Sky snapped Flathead’s two-game win streak.

Flathead quarterback Taylor Morton was 16 of 32 for 243 yards and connected on a 27-yard touchdown pass with Anthony Jones in the fourth quarter. Morton also rushed in a three-yard TD in the first quarter. Austin Demars scored Flathead other TD, a six-yard run in the third quarter.

Flathead’s defense limited Big Sky to only 87 yards passing but the Eagles’ rushing attack piled up 335 yards.

Jonathan Baker rushed nine times for 48 yards for Flathead and Blake Counts rushed 14 times for 34 yards. Jaden MacNeil had 26 yards. Demars finished with six catches for 107 yards, Baker had three catches for 62 yards and Counts had two catches for 21 yards.

Flathead (3-3) hosts Great Falls C.M. Russell (3-3) on Oct. 13.

