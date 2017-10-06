Petition to Remove Northern Cheyenne Tribal President is Illegal, Court Rules

BILLINGS — The Northern Cheyenne Constitutional Court has declared that ongoing efforts to remove Tribal President Jace Killsback from office are illegal.

The Billings Gazette reports that the court on Thursday said the ousting efforts violate Killsback’s right to due process.

Tribal Council member Dana Eaglefeathers filed a complaint with the Tribal Council seeking Killsback’s removal in late-September. The complaint accused Killsback of failing to perform the duties assigned to him and claimed he is “guilty of gross neglect.”

The court said the complaint included no “details of explanation,” though.

Eaglefeathers declined to comment on the court’s decision, while Killsback said the complaint is an attack on voters’ rights to pick their leader and is not based on facts.

The ruling came after Killsback filed an Emergency Complaint for Declaratory Relief.

