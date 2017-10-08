Opening Reception for Bakke, Demersville Exhibits

“James R. Bakke: True Montana Artist” contains over 75 photographic images from the longtime-Flathead artist, some of which are being publicly displayed for the first time.

Curated by Kalispell master photographer Bret Bouda, this exhibition at The Museum at Central School in downtown Kalispell portrays numerous subjects in the Flathead’s past, from farm life to industry to Glacier National Park, highlighting just how much the region has changed in a relatively short amount of time.

The opening reception is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Also that evening, the Northwest Montana Historical Society is premiering “Greetings from Demersville,” an update of the existing exhibit in the Hollensteiner-Stahl Hall.

The Demersville exhibit is permanent, and the Bakke exhibition will be on display through mid-2018.

