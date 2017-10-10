Skier Dies in Southwestern Montana Avalanche

An avalanche was triggered in a wind-loaded zone low on Imp Peak in the Madison Range. Courtesy Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reported that a skier died in a weekend avalanche in southwestern Montana.

Officials say two skiers approached a steep, narrow, wind-loaded gully on 10,100-foot Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range on Saturday, triggering a slide that fully buried one of the skiers and partially buried the other.

Gallatin County Search and Rescue recovered the victim’s body on Monday from the area about 20 miles southwest of Big Sky. The victim’s name has not been released.

Comments

comments