Sweet Peaks Debuts Fall Flavors

Sweet Peaks Ice Cream, a handmade ice cream company based in Whitefish, has released its fall 2017 flavors that include seasonal produce and local collaborations.

From Chocolate Zucchini Bread Ice Cream to Brown Butter Peach, the flavors feature Montana crop and food producers. The highlight flavor of the season is Hopz Hard Cider Ice Cream, a seasonal flavor that pairs cider from Western Cider Company and “Hopzoil” from Glacier Hops Ranch with Sweet Peaks’ Montana cream.

Tom Britz, founder of Glacier Hops Ranch in Whitefish, produces “Hopzoil,” a steam-distilled pure essential oil that captures the freshness of hops in the field at the peak of ripeness. Sweet Peaks utilized the proprietary product in their cream to infuse the hop flavor. The cream base is then combined with a swirl of Poor Farmer Hopped Cider spiked apple jam.

Sweet Peaks operates year-round stores in Whitefish, Kalispell, Bozeman, Missoula and Coeur d’Alene.

