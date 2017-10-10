If you’re looking for a full weekend of autumn fun, look no further than Sweet Pickin’s Pumpkin Patch in Kalispell. Located on Kingfisher Lane off Columbia Falls Stage, the family-run pumpkin patch has something for the entire family, including barrel car rides, side-by-side cow train rides and tractor tours. You can also race your friends on the Pedal Car Race Track or through the maze. Besides rides, you can visit the pumpkin patch’s four-legged residents, including rabbits, goats, donkeys, chickens, sheep and a cow. There’s also a giant sand box, spider web and tight rope walk for the kids. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, check out some of the food and drink vendors nearby.

The pumpkin patch is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The fall season runs through Oct. 31. Admission is $8 per person. Children under 2 get in free. For more information, call (406) 752-2359 or visit www.sweetpickingspumpkinpatch.com

