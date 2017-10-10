Traffic Accident Kills 4 Bison in Grand Teton National Park

JACKSON, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park rangers are investigating a traffic accident that left four bison dead in northwest Wyoming.

The accident occurred Oct. 2 in the park on a foggy night on U.S. 26/89/191 when a pickup truck hit one bison on the highway, rolled and then struck and killed three more nearby bison.

The National Park Service says the Casper woman who was driving alone escaped with minor injuries. Her name hasn’t been released.

Park spokesman Andrew White tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide (http://bit.ly/2ydX0IW) that a citation has not been issued but isn’t out of the question if it’s determined the motorist was traveling too fast for the conditions.

Wildlife-vehicle collisions are common on the highway, which has posted speed limit of 45 mph (72 kph) at night.

