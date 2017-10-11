Beethoven 9 Open Glacier Symphony’s Masterworks Season

Glacier Symphony opens its 35th Masterworks concert season with perhaps the greatest and most beloved piece from the entire symphonic repertoire, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D minor “Choral.”

To celebrate this event the concert program will begin with an introductory talk by Maestro John Zoltek on Beethoven’s life and times and specifically the 9th Symphony. The 9th Symphony will then be performed by the Glacier Symphony Orchestra and Chorale will take to the stage with the addition of four invited soloists. Guest soloists will include Amy Chisholm, soprano; Natalie Rose Havens, mezzo-soprano; Glenn Seven Allen, tenor; and Alex Soare, bass- baritone.

The concerts will be held at Flathead High School Performance Hall on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. Tickets are available in three seating tiers online at www.gscmusic.org or by calling (406) 407-7000.

