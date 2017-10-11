Woman Found Dead in Billings House with Heavy Smoke Damage

BILLINGS — Billings fire officials believe a woman died after a fire started in her house.

The Billings Gazette reports the woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon. Family members contacted police for a welfare check after the woman didn’t show up to a lunch date with friends.

Sgt. Riley Finnegan, a detective with the Billings Police Department, said firefighters noticed heavy smoke damage throughout the house, but did not spot an active fire.

Finnegan said foul play is not suspected in the woman’s death.

Three cats were also found dead in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

