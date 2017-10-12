Former Montana First Lady Ann Stephens Dies of Cancer at 90

Former Montana First Lady Ann Stephens has died of cancer in Kalispell. She was 90.

Stephens was First Lady from 1989-1993 while her husband, Stan Stephens, was governor. Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home says she died Sunday, Oct. 8.

Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday that Stephens served the people of Montana with dignity and grace. He ordered flags be flown at half-staff in her memory on Friday, the day of her memorial service in Whitefish.

Stephens was born Ann Natalie Hanson in Minneapolis in 1927. The family moved to Havre, Montana when she was 12. She graduated from Havre High School and from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. She married Stan Stephens in Havre in 1954.

She is survived by her husband and their two daughters Lannie Gillin and Carol Donaldson, all of Kalispell, along with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

