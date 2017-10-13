Microdistillery Opening in Downtown Kalispell

Downtown Kalispell is about to get its first microdistillery.

Jazper Torres and Amanda Torres are opening Vilya Spirits in the Loading Dock on Center Street.

The husband-wife duo have owned and operated the microdistillery, formerly known as Ridge Distillery, for several years, including recently in Oregon. The couple, both natives of the Flathead Valley, have moved back and wanted to join the redevelopment efforts in downtown.

“We’re super excited. It’s a good fit and it feels like Kalispell is ready,” Jazper Torres said.

The microdistillery will feature a tasting room that serves two types of absinthe, gin and liqueur through a variety of mixology drinks. Almost all of the ingredients for the spirits are homegrown in the valley, Torres said.

The goal is to be open by Thanksgiving.

Comments

comments