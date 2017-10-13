Montana May Update Rule for Birth Certificate Gender Change

HELENA — Montana’s health department is taking public comment on a rule change that would make it easier for transgender and intersex residents to correct the gender on their birth certificate.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services held a public hearing Thursday on the proposed change , which would no longer require people to provide a court order saying their sex was changed by a surgical procedure.
The Independent Record reports that under the new rules people could submit a gender designation form certifying they have undergone gender transition or have an intersex condition, submit a government issued identification with the correct gender or submit a court order.
Bowen Greenwood, with the Montana Family Foundation, opposed swapping the word “sex” for “gender” in the new rule. He and others argued the Legislature should make any changes.