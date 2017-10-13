Montana May Update Rule for Birth Certificate Gender Change

HELENA — Montana’s health department is taking public comment on a rule change that would make it easier for transgender and intersex residents to correct the gender on their birth certificate.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services held a public hearing Thursday on the proposed change , which would no longer require people to provide a court order saying their sex was changed by a surgical procedure.

The Independent Record reports that under the new rules people could submit a gender designation form certifying they have undergone gender transition or have an intersex condition, submit a government issued identification with the correct gender or submit a court order.

Bowen Greenwood, with the Montana Family Foundation, opposed swapping the word “sex” for “gender” in the new rule. He and others argued the Legislature should make any changes.

Comments

comments