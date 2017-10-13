University of Providence Adding Men’s, Women’s Hockey

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence in Great Falls has announced plans to add men’s and women’s hockey beginning next fall.

Dave Gantt, vice president of athletics, says they initially hope to offer 20 scholarships for each team.

The men’s team will be part of the America Collegiate Hockey Association, which is a mix of varsity and club teams. Montana Tech and Montana State have club teams.

Gantt says the ACHA has few teams located in the region so their affiliation hasn’t been determined.

Providence plans to hire a head coach for the men’s team in the next few weeks and have the women’s coach on board by the end of the academic year.

The teams would practice at the Great Falls IcePlex.

Providence would have 20 varsity sports teams with the addition of hockey.

Comments

comments