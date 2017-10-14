Tough Decision During Bear Encounter

I would like to comment on the recent bear attack in the Hungry Horse area, particularly the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks comments. That was close! The effectiveness of bear spray has been well documented and I do not dispute that. But really, has its effectiveness been tested on a bear while it is chewing on someone? I would conclude, even if FWP is reluctant to admit it, that this man was very prepared for “this” bear encounter. Seriously, if the man had both his .44 and a can of bear spray, does FWP feel that he should, in a millisecond, before the bear drags his son off into the brush, decide “let me try this first” and opt for the spray? C’mon guys, his son was in the bear’s mouth.

Tom O’Bleness

Libby

Comments

comments