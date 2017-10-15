Russell Fagg Joins Montana Republican Senate Race

BILLINGS – Russell Fagg, a just-retired district judge and former state legislator, says he will seek the Republican nomination to run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Fagg made his announcement Saturday in Billings. He stressed jobs and Tester’s votes for gun control measures as reasons why he is running.

Tester is a two-term Democrat who had been considered one of that party’s most vulnerable incumbents seeking re-election in 2018.

State Attorney General Tim Fox and former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke declined to run. Zinke was an obvious first choice for the GOP until he became President Donald Trump’s Interior Secretary.

State Auditor Matt Rosendale, state Sen. Al Olszewski and Bozeman businessman Troy Downing are seeking the GOP nomination. Lolita Zinke, wife of Ryan Zinke, is Downing’s campaign chairwoman.

