Gianforte Raises $252K for 2018 Race as Challengers Line Up

BILLINGS — Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte has raised $252,000 since July for his 2018 re-election campaign while his first two Democratic challengers took in more than twice as much combined over the same period.

Campaign finance reports that were due Sunday showed Gianforte with $178,000 in the bank after subtracting expenses for the quarterly period ending September 30.

Among Democrats, Billings attorney Jon Heenan raised $325,000, including a $100,000 loan of his own money. He had $257,000 in cash on hand.

Grant Kier, a former land-trust director, raised $192,000 in just three weeks after announcing his candidacy September 12. The Missoula Democrat had $174,000 in cash on hand.

A third Democrat, Tom Woods of Bozeman, announced last week and did not file a quarterly report.

