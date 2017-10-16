Huntley Project Girls’ Basketball Coach Killed in Car Crash

BILLINGS — A Montana high school girls’ basketball coach died in a car crash.

The Billings Gazette reports Kurt Kautz, who had been the girls’ basketball coach at Huntley Project High School for the past three years, died Saturday night in the crash.

Montana Highway Patrol says Kautz was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after his pickup truck rolled over on Interstate 94. Kautz, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle. The Montana Highway Patrol report stated no other vehicles were involved in the wreck, and no passengers were present.

It was unclear why Kautz’s vehicle swerved into the highway median.

Huntley Project Superintendent Mark Wandle Sunday night called Kautz a “dedicated guy (who) loved athletic competition and really valued hard work and life lessons.”

